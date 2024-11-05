Immunic (IMUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Immunic stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 603,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,316. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

