Immunic (IMUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immunic Price Performance
Immunic stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 603,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,316. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
