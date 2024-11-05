Ignition 1-Day Volume Reaches $76,987.17 (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $39.98 million and $76,987.17 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $68,868.36 or 1.00200648 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 984 tokens and its circulating supply is 580 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 984.47629146 with 580.47632442 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 68,363.37136578 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $78,724.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

