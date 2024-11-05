ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain Sells 12,000 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $2,062,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,973,261.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00.

ICU Medical stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $188.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.66.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,425,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

