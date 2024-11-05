Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.68, but opened at $55.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 19,885 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HY. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $926.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

