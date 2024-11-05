Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.80 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.24 or 0.00010374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $113.13 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,616,325 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

