Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01, Briefing.com reports. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hologic Stock Up 1.7 %

HOLX opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

