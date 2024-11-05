Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $22.08. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 8,631,906 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,789.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,789.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,447.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,712,198. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

