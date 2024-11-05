Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 5,972 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MS traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $116.72. 196,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $101.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $73.96 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

