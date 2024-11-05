Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 403 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TM traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $233.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.88.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

