Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez Sells 1,500 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $338,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,124.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 750 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $139,125.00.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.96. 3,568,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,125. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of -144.05 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.