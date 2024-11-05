Head to Head Analysis: Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) vs. Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -95.53% -76.96% Cyclo Therapeutics -1,830.27% -2,741.89% -269.95%

Volatility and Risk

Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 4 0 0 2.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Athira Pharma and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Athira Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2,061.80%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $0.95, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athira Pharma and Cyclo Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$117.67 million ($2.97) -0.22 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.08 million 19.40 -$20.06 million ($0.88) -0.83

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics beats Athira Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. The company's product pipeline includes ATH-1020, an orally available brain-penetrant small molecule designed to enhance the HGF/MET system that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat neuropathic pain and neurodegenerative diseases; and ATH-1105, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is a preclinical model for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. In addition, it has a license agreement with Washington State University to offer for sale products covered by certain licensed patents, including dihexa, the chemical compound into which fosgonimeton metabolizes following administration; and collaboration and grant agreement with National Institutes of Health Grant to support ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trial for fosgonimeton. The company was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. Athira Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

