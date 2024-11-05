Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 215.4% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total transaction of $368,788.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,332.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,748. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAT opened at $377.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.57 and a 12 month high of $403.60. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.19.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

