Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.7 %

HLNE opened at $178.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average of $140.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $185.10.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

