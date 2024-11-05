Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.7 %
HLNE opened at $178.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average of $140.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $185.10.
Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Lane
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.