GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.730-2.930 EPS.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. 202,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,551. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

