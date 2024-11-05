Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $5.60 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,022 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $188,159,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,055.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,207. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.1 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA opened at $152.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.