Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFAS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.