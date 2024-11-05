Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ EFAS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
