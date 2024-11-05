GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

