Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 446,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 656,442 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $22.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 892.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.