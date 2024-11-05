Geneva Partners LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 471,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FI opened at $200.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.42 and a 12 month high of $204.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

