Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 398 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 396 ($5.15), with a volume of 209365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.08).

Galliford Try Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £396.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Galliford Try Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 4,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Galliford Try Company Profile

In other news, insider Bill Hocking sold 159,626 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.26), for a total value of £521,977.02 ($679,480.63). 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

