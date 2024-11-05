FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

FutureFuel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FF stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $263.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%.

In other news, Director Paul Manheim bought 6,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,528.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 612.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 303,038 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 671,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in FutureFuel by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,848 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in FutureFuel by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

