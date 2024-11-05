Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.90, but opened at $101.68. Futu shares last traded at $101.70, with a volume of 737,922 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.97.

Get Futu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Futu

Futu Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $400.73 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. Research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 117,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Futu by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.