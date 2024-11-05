FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $572.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $435.37 and a one year high of $588.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $571.88 and a 200-day moving average of $550.60. The company has a market cap of $494.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

