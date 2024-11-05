FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 1,129,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,930. FOX has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FOX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

