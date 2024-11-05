FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

FOXA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 3,063,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,727.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 912,250 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in FOX by 294.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 663,089 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after buying an additional 597,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after acquiring an additional 492,467 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

