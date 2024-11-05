Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.0 million-$435.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.3 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
