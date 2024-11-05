Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORRGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.0 million-$435.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.3 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.14 million, a PE ratio of 183.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

