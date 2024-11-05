Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.93. 465,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,186,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLNC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.