First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

FMB opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

