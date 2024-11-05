Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 973 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 185,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.