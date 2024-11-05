Financial Analysis: American Environmental Partners (AEPT) vs. Its Peers

American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Environmental Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Environmental Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get American Environmental Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors 486 1010 1544 69 2.38

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 26.91%. Given American Environmental Partners’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Environmental Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million N/A -0.05 American Environmental Partners Competitors $3.94 billion $14.27 million 3.95

American Environmental Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Environmental Partners. American Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors -84.31% -387.57% -2.86%

Summary

American Environmental Partners competitors beat American Environmental Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

American Environmental Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for American Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.