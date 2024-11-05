FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 1,017,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

