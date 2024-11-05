Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $1.26

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $153.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00001793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00034598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,492,308 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.