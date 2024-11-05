ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.12. 1,395,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,329. ExlService has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,401,471.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ExlService by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 107,991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

