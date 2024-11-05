Evotec (EVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Evotec to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Evotec Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Evotec has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evotec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

