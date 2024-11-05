Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Essential Utilities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.41%.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
