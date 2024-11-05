Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

