Escroco Emerald (ESCE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102.12

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Escroco Emerald has a total market capitalization of $24,321.16 and $102.12 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00002427 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

