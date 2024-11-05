Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 1,153,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,279,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,741 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

