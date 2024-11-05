Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 1,188,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,623,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,965. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.