Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 236092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.