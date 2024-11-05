Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 236092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.