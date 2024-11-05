Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

