ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.40 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $18.40 million and $26,065.50 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09751261 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,275.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

