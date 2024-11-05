Electroneum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $597,317.06 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $34.80 million and $597,317.06 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000374 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

