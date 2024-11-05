Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.170-1.210 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 596,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,873. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 557.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

