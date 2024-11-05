DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48, RTT News reports. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $804.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.60. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,850,098.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

