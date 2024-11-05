Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5,455.9% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,294,000 after buying an additional 64,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $542.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $550.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $502.06 and a 1 year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

