Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.55. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $366.91 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

