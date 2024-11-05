Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.
Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.81. 6,929,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
