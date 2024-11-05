Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,437. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

