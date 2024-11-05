This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read DatChat’s 8K filing here.
DatChat Company Profile
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
