Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $6.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.04 by ($0.26). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 58.15%. The company had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAC stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,125. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79. Danaos has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

